Tyre slasher wrecked victim's car in 'shocking' revenge attack

A vandal punctured all of the wheels on a woman’s car in a revenge attack after a council complaint about noise.

Robert Sweet’s girlfriend had received a warning letter from the authorities in October 2017 about “noise and loud music” at her home in Sunderland, while he was staying there, after a complaint from next door.

Robert Sweet.

Newcastle Crown Court heard, within weeks of the complaint, the neighbour's daughter overheard Sweet talking to his partner about "the complaint to the council" and he made a threat to damage her car.

Prosecutor Rachel Masters told the court; "The next morning, the complainant discovered all four tyres had been punctured."

A judge said the attack on the vehicle was "shocking" and "mean".

Sweet, 28, of Winskell Road, South Shields, was arrested and made a full confession to criminal damage and having a bladed article.

Miss Masters said: "He immediately accepted damaging all four tyres in revenge for the complaint logged to the council.

"He apologised. He said he had used something from the kitchen."

The court heard the neighbour's daughter, who had to borrow more than £600 from a friend to replace the tyres, was left worried about any further attacks and told police: "I am frightened about leaving my mother alone in the flat.

"I do fear something may happen when I'm not there."

Judge Jeremy Freedman sentenced Sweet to three months imprisonment, suspended for 12 months, with rehabilitation requirements and an order to pay £645 compensation.

The judge told Sweet: "It is such a mean offence.

"I don't know what you think you were playing at, slashing your partner's neighbour's tyres.

"You were clearly in drink, you were out of control. It was a shocking thing to do."

Judge Freedman said it is in the interest of the community for Sweet to stay in employment and pay compensation rather than go to jail.