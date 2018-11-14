Two-vehicle smash causes rush hour delays on A1(M)

A two-vehicle collision led to traffic being sent along the hard shoulder of the A1(M) near Durham as the emergency services cleared the scene.

Motorists on the northbound route faced delays after the incident happened between junction 61 at Bowburn and junction 62 at Carrville.

Durham Constabulary has said it was called to the scene, near Durham Services, at 4.40pm, and initially had reports three vehicles were involved, later confirming there was only two.

Two men travelling inside one of the vehicles are not believed to have been hurt, while it was thought the woman in the second vehicle might have to be cut free.

However, she was able to get out without the need for cutting equipment to be used.

Three lanes of the road had to be shut for a short time, with traffic using the hard shoulder to get by, with efforts under way to recover the vehicles.

Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service is also in attendance, as is the North East Ambulance Service, which has sent one double-crewed ambulance after the crash was reported to it at 5.25pm.

The Highways Agency has said its traffic officers were sent to the scene, with the lane two closed off to traffic in the early stages of the incident.