Two-vehicle crash on A19 in Sunderland

Emergency services are on the scene after a two-car crash on the A19.

It happened on the southbound side of the road near the turn-off for the A183 Chester Road in Sunderland.

North East Live Traffic tweeted: "Two vehicle RTC on the A19 southbound near the 183 Chester Road junction #Sunderland.

"Police at scene."

No details as to whether anyone has been injured have been released yet.

Buses have been affected because of the incident with Go North East tweeting: "Due to an incident southbound on the A19 in the Sunderland area, Services X9 & X10 are diverted via A194(M) from White Mare Pool roundabout and A182 towards Easington Lane and Murton to Dalton Park and A19.

"Northbound journeys unaffected."