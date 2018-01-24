Two-vehicle crash on A19 in Sunderland

Emergency services are on the scene after a two-car crash on the A19.
It happened on the southbound side of the road near the turn-off for the A183 Chester Road in Sunderland.
North East Live Traffic tweeted: "Two vehicle RTC on the A19 southbound near the 183 Chester Road junction #Sunderland.
"Police at scene."
No details as to whether anyone has been injured have been released yet.
Buses have been affected because of the incident with Go North East tweeting: "Due to an incident southbound on the A19 in the Sunderland area, Services X9 & X10 are diverted via A194(M) from White Mare Pool roundabout and A182 towards Easington Lane and Murton to Dalton Park and A19.
"Northbound journeys unaffected."