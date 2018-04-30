Two Sunderland College footballers selected for England squad

Have your say

A pair of talented teens have been signed up to an England squad.

The two Sunderland College students have been selected for the prestigious England Colleges and England Schools National squads.

It is a huge honour to have been selected to play for England Thomas Kevangh

Sports student Thomas Kavangh and A-level student Fraser Colling who are part of the College’s Football Development Centre, were selected for the England squads from hundreds of talented 16 to 18-year-old players across the country.

The talented duo were put through their paces in a series of regional and national trials, with the final rigorous selection process held at Lilleshall National Sports Centre and St George’s Park.

John Rushworth, faculty director for sports, health and wellbeing at Sunderland College, said: “We are delighted for Thomas, Fraser and the coaching team that support them on a daily basis.

“This is a fantastic achievement for the Football Development Centre at Sunderland College.

Thomas, 17, said: “It is a huge honour to have been selected to play for England and I’m looking forward to the opportunities it will bring.

Centre half Fraser is part of the College’s Bede Campus Improtech Elite academy.

Talented North East footballers that want to combine football coaching with academic excellence at Sunderland College can contact 0191 511 6000 for more details.