Two people rescued by lifeguards off Sunderland coast and taken to hospital

Two people have been taken to hospital after having to be rescued off the Sunderland coast this afternoon.

Sunderland Coastguard Rescue Team was called out to Roker's North Pier after an upturned dinghy was spotted at 3.30pm.

Lifeguards managed to rescue two people who were not wearing life jackets by using a jet ski to get to them.

The pair were transferred to a waiting ambulance and then taken to hospital.

A statement on Sunderland Coastguard Rescue Team's Facebook page read: "We were called out this afternoon to an upturned dinghy in the vicinity of the north pier with two persons on board.

"On our arrival we discovered that the two casualties whom were not wearing life jackets had been rescued by the lifeguards based on the beach nearby who utilised their jet ski to carry out the rescue.

"The casualties were transferred to a waiting ambulance where they received the treatment necessary and went on to hospital.

"Our officers and Sunderland inshore lifeboat (ILB) were then asked to carry out an immediate search of the area for any signs of the vessel that had now gone under the water.

"Unfortunately we were unable to locate the vessel and with all persons on board accounted for we were released to return to station.

"Also in attendance today were RNLI - Sunderland Lifeboat Station, Sunderland Lifeguards, The Hazardous Area Response Team (HART) and @North east North East Ambulance Service."