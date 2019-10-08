Two people injured following crash on A1231 Sunderland Highway
A crash between two cars took place on the A1231 Sunderland Highway and police have confirmed that some of those involved have suffered minor injuries.
Tuesday, 8th October 2019, 11:32 am
Updated
Tuesday, 8th October 2019, 12:08 pm
Shortly after 8.55am on Tuesday, October 8, Northumbria Police received a call reporting a crash on the A1231 Sunderland Highway eastbound towards the A19.
One lane became blocked at the time of the incident and traffic began to build in the area around the two cars.
The incident was dealt with quickly and safely by police officers who were at the scene as they worked to move the vehicles.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “It was reported that a Vauxhall Grandland and a Vauxhall Astra had collided.
“Minor injuries were reported and both cars were moved to allow traffic to pass.”
The North East Ambulance Service has confirmed to the Echo that they didn’t attend the scene.