Two new stores open in Sunderland's Bridges shopping centre

Mama Mia - Sunderland's Bridges shopping centre is getting a taste of Italy.

The Pasta Factory is opening its doors in Market Square, offering a range of fresh homemade pasta and other authentic Italian dishes to eat in or take-away.

Pasta making equipment has been brought in from Italy and a range of deli items is also being sold so shoppers can make dishes at home.

The food retailer is the first of two new additions at the centre.

National chain Glamour Forever has extended its presence in the Bridges by opening a new unit next to H & M, offering a range of beauty services.

The company, which will retain its kiosk in the mall, is now giving shoppers the option of salon-based nail services, waxing, brow shaping, facials, massages, eyelash extensions and hairdressing.

"It’s a real asset to the Bridges having these services available," said centre director Andy Bradley.

"It’s great to have such a wide range of options for shoppers who can now include a range of treatments as part of their visit to us.

"It’s a great start to 2018 to have two exciting retailers which will bring something new into the centre,” said Andy.

"We are sure both Glamour Forever and The Pasta Factory will be really well received by our shoppers, along with strengthening the already strong retail offering we have.

"We are hoping that this good start will continue throughout the year and that we will have more exciting announcements to make going forward."