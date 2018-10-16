Two men taken to hospital after crash on A19

Two men have been taken to hospital after a crash on the A19 southbound last night.

Emergency services were called to the scene of a two-vehicle collision on the A19 southbound near to the Peterlee turn off at Shotton Road at around 11pm on Monday.

Two fire engines from Peterlee attended the incident at 11.13pm along with officers from Durham Constabulary.

The driver of a white Nissan Qashqai was taken to Sunderland Royal infirmary and the driver of a black Nissan Qashqai was taken to University Hospital of North Tees for treatment.

The slip road was closed for four hours while emergency services were dealt with the incident.

Police have launched an appeal for information.

A Durham Constabulary spokeswoman said: “We were called to a two vehicle RTC on the slip road of the A19 southbound at Peterlee shortly after 11pm on Monday.

“The driver of a white Nissan Qashqai was taken to Sunderland Royal infirmary and the driver of a black Nissan Qashqai was taken to University hospital of North Tees for treatment.

“The slip road was closed for four hours to allow for vehicle recovery and for a damaged lamppost to be removed.

“Anyone with any information is asked to call Durham Constabulary on 101, quoting incident reference 466 of October 15.”