Two men charged following gunpoint robbery at Sunderland business

Two men are due in court today after being charged following a robbery at a business on Wearside.

Investigations led Northumbria Police to Freezemoor Road on New Herrington Industrial Estate at around 9am yesterday after a business premises in Dene Road, Castletown, was robbed at gunpoint earlier in the morning.

Armed police at New Herrington Industrial Estate yesterday.

Officers, including armed response officers, also carried out a search of a house in Flodden Road on the Ford Estate in connection with the incident.

A spokesman for Northumbria Police said this morning: “Two men have now been charged following a robbery in Sunderland yesterday.

“They are Michael Carty, 45, of Railway Terrace, New Herrington and John Henderson, 50, of Hylton Road, Sunderland.

“A third man was arrested and released without any further action.

The robbery happened at a business premises in Dene Road, Castletown. Image copyright Google Maps.

"They are due to appear before magistrates in South Tyneside this morning.

“At around 7.33am yesterday police received a report of a robbery at a premises on Dene Road, Sunderland.

"An offender entered with a firearm and made off with a bag.

“Unarmed and armed officers carried out a search for the offenders and intelligence led them to an industrial estate in New Herrington.

"A vehicle was uplifted and two men arrested.

"Nobody was injured and no firearm was discharged.

“Officers also carried out a search of an address on Flodden Road, Sunderland, in connection with their enquiries.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 179 290518 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”