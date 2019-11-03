Two-hour coast search after report of missing person
Emergency services spent two hours searching cliffs in south Tyneside after reports of a missing person last night.
Sunday, 3rd November 2019, 9:38 am
Updated
Sunday, 3rd November 2019, 10:03 am
Sunderland Coastguard Rescue Team, South Shields Volunteer Life Brigade and Northumbria Police carried out a search between Whitburn Range and Trow Rocks.
A Coastguard statement said: “After two hours searching, in conjunction with Tynemouth RNLI Lifeboat and Inshore Lifeboat, no trace of the missing person was found.
“In light of the search result and further information being received from the police, all units were stood down.”