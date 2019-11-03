Jacky's Beach lies between Whitburn Bay at Seaburn and The Wherry, near Marsden.

Sunderland Coastguard Rescue Team, South Shields Volunteer Life Brigade and Northumbria Police carried out a search between Whitburn Range and Trow Rocks.

A Coastguard statement said: “After two hours searching, in conjunction with Tynemouth RNLI Lifeboat and Inshore Lifeboat, no trace of the missing person was found.