Two-hour coast search after report of missing person

Emergency services spent two hours searching cliffs in south Tyneside after reports of a missing person last night.

By Kevin Clark
Sunday, 3rd November 2019, 9:38 am
Updated Sunday, 3rd November 2019, 10:03 am
Jacky's Beach lies between Whitburn Bay at Seaburn and The Wherry, near Marsden.

Sunderland Coastguard Rescue Team, South Shields Volunteer Life Brigade and Northumbria Police carried out a search between Whitburn Range and Trow Rocks.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

A Coastguard statement said: “After two hours searching, in conjunction with Tynemouth RNLI Lifeboat and Inshore Lifeboat, no trace of the missing person was found.

“In light of the search result and further information being received from the police, all units were stood down.”