Two-car crash close to Northern Spire bridge in Sunderland

Two cars have been involved in a crash close to the Northern Spire bridge in Sunderland this morning.
It happened shortly before 8am today in Pallion New Road.
Police have confirmed a two-car crash took place, but thankfully no-one was injured and there were no traffic delays.
A spokesman for Northumbria Police said: At about 7.50am this morning police received a report of a two vehicle collision on Pallion New Road in Sunderland.
"Nobody was injured during the collision and there were no significant issues with traffic in the area."