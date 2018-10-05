`

Two-car crash close to Northern Spire bridge in Sunderland

Pallion New Road in Sunderland. Copyright Google Maps.
Pallion New Road in Sunderland. Copyright Google Maps.

Two cars have been involved in a crash close to the Northern Spire bridge in Sunderland this morning.

It happened shortly before 8am today in Pallion New Road.

Police have confirmed a two-car crash took place, but thankfully no-one was injured and there were no traffic delays.

A spokesman for Northumbria Police said: At about 7.50am this morning police received a report of a two vehicle collision on Pallion New Road in Sunderland.

"Nobody was injured during the collision and there were no significant issues with traffic in the area." b