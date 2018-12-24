Two arrested after pedestrian dies in collision

Have your say

A man has died after being hit by a car in the early hours of yesterday.

The vehicle was travelling from Bournmoor towards Fencehouses on the A1052 at 2.15am when the collision happened at the junction with Woodstone Village.

The 36-year-old pedestrian was taken by ambulance to University Hospital of North Durham but died from his injuries several hours later.

Two people – a 39-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman – have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and remain in police custody.

A silver Audi A3 made off from the scene, and officers are urging anyone who may have seen the vehicle, or witnessed the collision, to come forward.

Anyone with information should call Durham Constabulary on 101, quoting incident number 39 of December 23.