Two arrested after man left with serious head injuries in Sunderland street attack

Two men have been arrested after a man was left with serious head injuries when he was attacked in a Sunderland street.

It follows an incident in the Old Mill Road area of Southwick in the early hours of Sunday, September 16.

Officers from Northumbria Police were called out after a man aged 30 was found lying on a grass verge.

He was taken to the RVI in Newcastle for treatment.

Police have said he remains in a critical but stable condition.

Police say they have now arrested two men on suspicion of wounding with intent to commit grievous bodily harm, while a third man aged 18 has been interviewed under caution.

A spokesman for Northumbria Police said: “Two men – aged 40 and 33 – have been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent to commit grievous bodily harm.

"They have both been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

“A third man, 18, was interviewed under caution.

"Enquiries are ongoing.”