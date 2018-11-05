TV star Ant and his ex begin divorce court battle over cash

Television presenter Ant McPartlin and his estranged wife Lisa have begun a divorce court fight over money.
A High Court judge has begun analysing issues relating to the division of assets.
Mr Justice Mostyn oversaw a preliminary hearing in the Family Division of the High Court today.
He has placed limits on what can be reported.
Another judge has already drawn the pair's marriage to a close.
Judge Alun Jenkins granted a decree nisi at a hearing in the Central Family Court in London in October.
McPartlin, best known for his partnership with Declan Donnelly, announced that he was splitting from his wife earlier this year.