Tunstall Road car crash - latest

A car has overturned and at least one other vehicle is badly damaged after a collision on Tunstall Road in Sunderland.

By Tony Gillan
49 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 21st Feb 2023, 8:40pm

The Echo understands that the driver of a car which was left upside down has been taken to hospital.

A second car is thought to be a write-off, but was fortunately unoccupied.

Witnesses say the crash took place at round 5.30pm on Tuesday, February 16 on Tunstall Road, close to St Aidan’s School.

The crash occurred on Tunstall Road.
The upturned car has since been removed from the scene. More to follow.

This car was stationary when it was struck. Fortunately it was unoccupied.
Scene of the accident on Tunstall Road.
The driver is understood to have escaped serious injury.
