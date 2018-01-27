Tumbler nominated for Best of Wearside award after string of sporting achievements

A Washington tumbler is flying high after being nominated for a Best of Wearside award.

Teenager Shanice Davidson, from Albany, has been going from strength to strength in her field after starting the sport aged just nine.

Best of Wearside Sporting Achievement Award, tumbler Shanice Davidson.

After racking up a string of achievements over they years – including becoming a British Champion back in 2016 –- the 17-year-old has been put forward for the Sporting Achievement accolade in recognition of her success.

And the humble teen, who also coaches youngsters in the sport at Durham City Gymnastics, said she was delighted to have been nominated.

The St Roberts A-level student said: “It is amazing that people have put me forward for the award and it means a lot. I train six times a week at Durham City Gymnastics.

“In 2016 I won gold at the British Championships in Liverpool for 15-16 year-old category and I also competed in Spain at the European Championships in the junior section and the team won gold. In 2017, I competed again in the British Championships in Liverpool for the age category 17 to 21 and came fifth in tumbling.

“I also won silver in the World Championships in Denmark back in 2015, so I have travelled all over the UK and abroad to compete. I also coach four times a week and train three hours at a time.

“The Rotary Club of Washington have helped me a lot and have supported me since I was 11.”

And nanna Sheila Davidson couldn’t be prouder.

She said: “She is doing really well. She is doing a lot of different things but is still managing to combine them with sixth form. We are very proud of her.”

Our sponsors for this year are Gentoo as a partner sponsor and Stagecoach North East and Calsonic Kansei as category sponsors in the annual awards which look to reward outstanding people across Wearside and County Durham.

Don’t worry if you have yet to put your own favourites in the running for honours. You can nominate right up until Wednesday, February 28. After that, the panel of judges will meet to draw up this year’s shortlist of contenders.

All of those who make the shortlist will be invited to the final at the Stadium of Light on Thursday, March 15, where they will find out if they have won.

To nominate, just send your name, address and telephone number, as well as your email address, if applicable. Remember to include the category you are putting your nominated cause into. Also send the name of the person you wish to nominate, along with their address, telephone number and email (if known).

Send all of that to Lynn Wild by no later than February 28. Email those entries to lynn.wild@jpress.co.uk or send them to Lynn Wild, Alexander House, Second Floor, Rainton Bridge Business Park, Houghton-le-Spring, Sunderland. DH4 5RA.