Trusted Sunderland travel agent avoids jail after ripping off holiday customers

A trusted travel agent who ripped off customers in a £32,000 fraud has walked free from court.

Lisa Akenhead, 49, took cash from customers at Holiday TVL, aka Safari Travel, in Station Road, Hetton, but did not pay for the trips that they had booked.

The Holiday TVL premises in 2016 after the investigation was launched.

As a result, 14 families, who had paid sums ranging between £700 and £4,100 for their getaways, were left at home.

At Newcastle Crown Court, Akenhead, of Lambton Drive, Hetton, pleaded guilty to 15 fraud offences, totalling £32,279 between April 2016 and early 2017.

Prosecutor Michael Bunch told the court the police became involved in late 2016 after Sunderland Trading Standards received complaints from customers about holidays they had forked out for in full being cancelled due to non-payment.

Akenhead, who took over the 50-year family business, which she falsely advertised as being protected by the Association of British Travel Agents, after her father retired, admitted she had used clients' monies to keep the struggling firm afloat.

Mr Bunch told the court: "The defendant was responsible, on a number of occasions, for taking cash payments from clients of the business but not using them towards the holiday which the clients presumed they were booking.

"In normal circumstances, the payments would have been made by electronic means but as the business appeared to fall into greater financial difficulty, this defendant began requesting cash payments.

"As she later appeared to indicate in interview, essentially, because of the financial difficulties, she was borrowing from Peter to pay Paul.

"Deposits were, on occasion, paid for holidays but the final balance was not and that led to the cancellation of those holidays which the customers expected to take."

Mr Bunch told the court Akenhead has paid £27,216 back to the customers who lost out on their holidays, with each family receiving around 80 percent back of what they paid.

He told the court: "In many cases the clients had a long history of working

with this local travel agency and felt like they had a personal relationship with the defendant and that they felt let down."

Judge Robert Spragg sentenced Akenhead to 15 months imprisonment, suspended for 12 months, with rehabilitation requirements.

Judge Spragg said Akenhead knew the business was in trouble and added: "You were effectively robbing Peter to pay Paul, using customers money to pay for other customers' holidays, thinking things would improve but they didn't, they all came crashing down."

Vic Laffey, defending, said the company had been started by Akenhead's father before she was even born and that the firm's success was blighted in recent years by bigger agents who could offer better deals.

Mr Laffey added: "Money wasn't coming in quick enough to pay the balance on holidays that had already been booked, where deposits had been paid, so she was therefore using money which then came in for new holidays to pay the balance on the ones that had already been booked and deposits had been paid.

"While, obviously, this was not the correct thing to do, she was hoping things would naturally improve."

Mr Laffey said Akenhead has a long history of health problems and that the family home was sold to pay back money to the customers who lost out.

He said Akenhead's father had taken great pride in the busines he built up and added: "She was ashamed of the fact she was the person who would be there at the end, when it ran aground.

"It led to her making very poor decisions in the hope she could continue to keep the whole thing moving.

"She is ashamed of what she has done. "It has had a dramatic effect upon her."