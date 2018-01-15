Trudi’s campaign shows why care work is worth caring about

Durham care boss Trudi Jameson has launched a campaign to address the local shortage of workers.

Trudi, who owns and runs the Durham office of at-home care provider Home Instead Senior Care, will be raising awareness, banishing pre-conceived ideas about what caring is all about.

It will also inform people about just how rewarding working in care can be with the ‘You Can Care’ campaign.

According to Skills for Care, the strategic body for workforce development in adult social care in England, there are approximately 90,000 vacancies in the social care sector at any given time.

“Over the coming months we’ll be using the hashtag #youcancare to share information and resources, designed to support both professional carers and those providing care to loved ones,” she said.

“We have many amazing care-givers delivering care to the elderly in our community. Although they are all unique individuals, they possess common traits.”