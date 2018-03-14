Troubled Toys R Us chain set to close all its UK stores

Toys R Us is to reportedly shut all 100 of its United Kingdom stores after administrators failed to find a buyer for the collapsed retailer - resulting in the loss of 3,000 jobs.

Among its branches are Gateshead's Metrocentre, Teesside Park, near Stockton, and a pop-up shop in The Bridges, Sunderland, which only opened towards the end of last year.

The American toy chain appointed Moorfields Advisory to oversee an administration at the end of February after the firm failed to find a last-minute rescuer.

The Press Association is reporting that staff were told that no buyer has been found for Toys R Us and that all stores will close.

It is thought that Moorfields will now begin a six week "wind down" of the store estate.

An official announcement is expected later on Wednesday.