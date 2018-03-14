Trouble-hit Sunderland school set to switch education trusts

A Sunderland school dogged with controversy is looking to a brighter future by swapping academy trusts.

Joanne Maw, principal at Grindon Hall Christian School has announced that North East Learning Trust, NELT, has been identified as the new preferred sponsor.

A secure and successful way forward for the children and families of Grindon Hall Christian School Joanne Maw

Founded by outstanding secondary school, The Academy at Shotton Hall in Peterlee, NELT will work through a process before fully committing to being the sponsor.

Grindon Hall in Nookside was thrown into the spotlight in November 2014 when it was placed in special measures by Ofsted and was told to join the Bright Tribe Trust.

Now, the school has left Bright Tribe and is looking forward to joining NELT.

In a letter to parents, Ms Maw, said: “I am writing to you with some positive news about our future sponsorship.

“I am well aware that there has been a recent period of uncertainty for you all, and I am pleased that I can now share with you our plans for the future.

“I am certain they provide a secure and successful way forward for the children and families of Grindon Hall Christian School.”

She said the ethos is The North East Learning Trust is for every child to experience excellence every day.

And she added: “I know this is what we want also for our children.”

NELT currently sponsor two primary schools and three secondary schools and in addition, a junior school and an 11-16 school are convertor members of the trust.

She said Grindon Hall Christian School leaders will now meet with NELT members to talk about working together.