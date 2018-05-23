Tributes to tragic dad Alex Slark after Sunderland crash death

Family and friends have paid tribute to a devoted dad who died after a road accident on his way to work.

Twenty-six-year Alexander Slark, from Washington, was driving a black BMW 320i which is believed to have collided with two stationary vehicles before then colliding with a heavy goods vehicle.

The accident happened at Cherry Blossom Way's junction with the A1290

The Nissan worker was a keen fitness enthusiast and also ran a mobile personal trainer service.

Alex’s sisters Stacey Bone, Stephanie McIntyre and Shelley Veith Waddle shared their tributes on Facebook.

Stacey wrote: “My baby brother. Love you always and forever xxxxx,” while Stephanie said “My baby brother, you have been taken so soon.

“We had so much life left together love you so much ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️”. We had the best little brother in the world.”

Stephanie McIntyre

Shelly said: “My beautiful brother. RIP, love you loads” and repeated a call from police for anyone has information about the crash to come forward.

Alex was devoted to his four-year-old daughter, Scarlett: “She will miss her daddy so much,” said Stephanie.

“He was so excited go on holiday for the first time with his daughter aboard next year.

“He absolutely loved his car. He will be dearly missed by his mam and dad, who are devastated.”

Alex Slark with daughter Scarlett

Many people sent commiserations and best wishes, with some sharing their memories of Alex.

Clair Louise Bellfield wrote simply: “Thinking of you and your family x,” while Vicci Shuttleworth said: “I’m so sorry to hear about Alex. I’m sending you all my love xxxx.”

Carl Adam Milson recalled the times he had bumped into Alex around town: “So very sad , knew of him and spoke a few times passing in atlas gym and generally locally around Washington, always smiling, rip Alex mate, take care, thinking of all your loved ones.”

Leona Burnikell said: “Love and thoughts to you and all your family xxxx,” while Jacqui Thynne said: “A parent’s worst nightmare, my heart & thoughts are with all his family & I hope they get all the love & support they need. RIP Alex.”

Cara Craig remembered how happy Alex had been: “You were one of a kind. Always had a smile on your face,” she wrote, while Heather Jopling added: “Very sad Lovely lad. Thoughts to his family.”

Police are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the accident, particularly those that dash cam footage.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log 1261 22/05/18.