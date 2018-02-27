Tributes to Sunderland Second World War veteran ‘gentleman’ Jack Watson

Tributes have been paid to a Sunderland Second World War veteran who has died aged 94.

Jack Watson was a regular fixture at Sunderland’s Remembrance Parade for several years and stayed active well into his 90s, even taking part in a sponsored parachute jump at the age of 91, raising more than £6,000 for ‘Action on Dementia Sunderland’.

Jack and Norma Watson

Born in Silksworth on June 26, 1923, to mother Elizabeth and dad Jacob - a miner and First World War veteran - he was the middle of three children, alongside older sister Ada and younger sister Miriam.

Leaving school at 14, he worked at Meadow Dairy, then the Co-op before being called up in 1941.

He joined the Shropshire Yeomanry and became a signaller, earning a mention in despatches for his valour in the Battles of Monte Cassino in Italy.

Demobbed in 1946, he returned to Sunderland and met wife-to-be Norma at a dance in the early 50s.

The couple were married in 1953 in Bishopwearmouth Church (now the Minster) and Jack began work as a plasterer.

Jack and Norma bought their first home in 1955 and lived in Sunderland all their lives, welcoming children Peter in 1956 and Patricia, known as Pat, in 1960.

Jack bought his first car in the 1950s and the family shared many happy outings, camping holidays in England in the 1960s and later foreign holidays.

Jack joined the Gas Board as a Clerk Collector in the 1970s and remained with the board until he retired in 1988.

Jack Watson in his army days

He and Norman played an active role in raising grandchildren Helen, Sarah, Jill and Michael and Jack recently became a great-grandad to Max and Alexander

During his retirement, he enjoyed gardening - growing vegetables in his allotment - and researching his family tree back to the 1800s.

He moved with the times and enjoyed technology, keeping in contact with friends and family via his mobile phone, using a computer and interacting on Facebook well into his 90s.

Norma developed Alzheimer’s in 2008 and looked after her in their family home as long as he was able to.

Jack Watson during his sponsored parachute jump

She went into a care home in 2011 and Jack visited Norma every day, taking her to the Alzheimer’s groups and continuing to attend and welcome new members when she no longer could.

Jack went back to Italy with his family twice, and then again in 2014 for the 70th anniversary of the Battles, on a trip funded by the Big Lottery.

Norma died in 2016 and Jack also developed Alzheimer’s which, combined with ill health, meant he too went into a care home.

Family members visited every day. Jack enjoyed their visits and still had his zest for life.

“Dad was a gentleman, a kind man, a family man with a great sense of humour – always putting his family first throughout his life,” said Pat.

“He will be greatly missed.”

Jack Watson

Jack’s funeral will be held at Sunderland Crematorium on Friday at 11.30am.

“We would like to invite friends of Jack to come along and share in a celebration of his remarkable life,” said Pat.