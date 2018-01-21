Tributes to 17-year-old killed in two-car collision in Jarrow

Tributes have been paid to a 17-year-old who was tragically killed in a road collision on South Tyneside.

The teenage boy was pronounced dead after a Mitsubishi Colt collided with a Land Rover Discovery on Holland Park Drive in Jarrow.

It happened at about 3am, on Sunday January 21.

The victim has not yet been named by police, but people have been quick to pay tribute and leave messages of condolence on the Shields Gazette Facebook page.

Kerry Tubbrit posted the message: "Awful news my thoughts are with family rip xxx."

Michelle Langley said: "Another young life taken too soon, thoughts are with the family RIP."

Clair Tink Brennan wrote: "Thoughts with your family and friends . RIP young man x."

Rachael Frater said: "Awful sending my thoughts to his family and friends xxx."

Tracey Vickers posted: "So tragic.thoughts and prayers to his family.xx"

Angela Martin said: "God bless thoughts with the family xx."

Northumbria Police is appealing for any witnesses to contact them after starting an investigation.

The force said: At about 3am, Sunday January 21, police received a report of a two vehicle collision on Holland Park Drive in Jarrow.

"Emergency services attended the scene after a Mitsubishi Colt had collided with a Land Rover Discovery.

"Sadly a 17-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

"An investigation is ongoing into the incident and officers are asking anyone with any information, or who witnessed the collision, to contact Northumbria Police on 101 quoting reference number 163 21/01/18."