Tributes pour in for courageous Hartlepool mum Tracey Keers

Tributes have flooded in for an inspirational Hartlepool woman who lost her battle with cancer just days after giving birth and marrying the love of her life.

Courageous Tracey Keers, nee Brown, had to deliver her daughter, Kyla, prematurely at 28 weeks, after it was discovered she had terminal cancer.

Tracey Keers.

Tracey, 33, and her husband, Steven, from Seaton Carew who also have a seven-year-old son, Kieran, held their wedding ceremony at the end of March in James Cook University Hospital.

She died in his arms on Sunday.

Tracey was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2016 and underwent a mastectomy followed by chemotherapy and radiotherapy before going into remission in July 2017.

The family were overjoyed to find out that Tracey was pregnant in September, but their happiness was short lived as Tracey began to have severe headaches and sickness.

Then, 24 weeks into her pregnancy, doctors broke the devastating news that Tracey’s cancer had returned and was terminal.

Tracey Keers with her newborn daughter, Kyla.

Four weeks later Tracey started having seizures and doctors needed to deliver Kyla, weighing 2lb, by caesarean section on March 19.

Tracey was able to meet her beloved daughter and just over a week later on March 30, Good Friday, she married husband Steven at the hospital.

However, Tracey continued to deteriorate and on Sunday she sadly died.

Since then many people have left loving tributes to Tracey on Facebook and said their thoughts are with her family at this sad time.

Tracey and Steven Keers with their son Keiran on the day they found out they were expecting a baby girl.

Lisa Whitehead said: “Broke my heart reading this. My thoughts go out to her family.”

Julie Turnbull Wilson added; “So sad RIP one more beautiful Angel in heaven looking out for her gorgeous children and family xx.”

Janet Cooper commented: “Beautiful person inside and out. ❤Sending lots of love to her gorgeous family. Can’t even believe it. xx”

Karl Laundon said: “Such a kind, caring person, so sad to hear about this. Thoughts to all family and friends.”

Kimberley Smithson-Atkinson wrote: “Devastating RIP Tracey, what a inspiration, always smiling through your pain. Sleep tight beautiful. xxx”

Sabrina Watson added; “So sad to hear this news.

“I looked after Tracey at UHNT before her being transferred to JCUH. Much love to the family. X”

Shelley Purvis commented: “So sad thinking of her hubby and kids xxx.”

Sarah McNeil said: “Heartbreaking, my thoughts and prayers are with the family. Sleep tight.”

Barbara Harwood added: “Heartbreaking reading this my thoughts are with all family and especially her children.”

Leanne Hall wrote: “What a truly heartbreaking and devastating situation to be in.

“My heart breaks for that little family. Such a brave and courageous woman.

“RIP Tracy and love and thoughts to the family.”

Her funeral service will be held on Thursday, April 19, at 1.30pm at Holy Trinity Church in Seaton Carew, and anyone is welcome to go along.