Tributes paid to first Mayoress of City of Sunderland

The family of the City of Sunderland’s first Mayoress have spoken of their pride in her “sterling” civic duties.

Margaret Thompson died at the weekend, aged 87.

Outside Buckingham Palace - Mayor Coun David Thompson and chief executive Geoffrey Key collect the official document as Sunderland becomes a city

She was Mayoress to husband David, a Grindon councillor, who held the post at the time Sunderland was officially awarded city status.

The announcement was made on Valentine’s Day 1992, as part of celebrations to mark the Queen’s 40th Jubilee, and a civic delegation, headed by Coun Thompson, headed to London on May 20 for an historic audience with Her Majesty at Buckingham Palace to receive the Letters Patent, the documents which marked the official confirmation of city status.

June 28 was declared as City Day, with the doors of all the new city’s leisure complexes thrown open for visitors to use of charge.

Mrs Thompson’s daughter Denise Craig, 53, recalled that her parents had stepped into the breach at short notice when the previous year’s Deputy Mayor was unable to take over.

The family had expected that Margaret would struggle in her new role without the benefit of a year as Deputy Mayoress, but she had coped admirably.

“My mum was a Labour Party member but not a councillor and she was not used to being to the fore,” said Denise.

“All of a sudden she was being asked to make speeches and carry out the Mayoress’ duties without any practice. She was terrified, but I think she did a sterling job.

“We knew Dad would be absolutely fine, but we weren’t sure my mum would be okay, but she coped admirably.

David and Margaret Thompson on their inauguration

“She just got on with it.”

Silksworth ward member Coun Peter Gibson said he had ‘fond memories’ of Margaret’s time as Mayoress and agreed she had handled the unexpected role with great skill.

“She did conduct herself very well,” he said.

“She was always very quiet but she conducted herself very, very well indeed.”

Margaret is survived by daughters Denise and Margaret, son David, sons-in-law Paul and Hughie, daughter-in-law Sue, granddaughters Rebecca, Laura and Elaine, and their husbands and partners Iain, Carl, and Omar and great-grandchildren Katie, Jamie, Jacob and Macie.

She was predeceased by grandson Steven and David, who passed away in 2012.