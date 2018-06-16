Tributes paid to army chef who catered for the Queen and went on to run South Shields pubs

A son has paid tribute to his father whose culinary delights tantalised the taste buds of thousands of soldiers and pub customers over the years.

Eddie Proud was known as ‘the funny man’ for his unwavering ability to make people laugh.

Eddie Proud at The Office

The grandfather-of-seven, from Whitburn, who retired from the catering business after 34 years serving Queen and country and running pubs in South Shields, died aged 73, on Friday from a heart attack.

A service will take place for all those who knew him at South Shields Crematorium on Wednesday, June 20, at 1.15pm.

Today, his son, Eddie jnr, paid tribute to the man he described as the “best dad in the world.”

The 39-year-old said: “He really was the best dad in the world. He was the kind of person who could make anyone laugh.

He really was the best dad in the world. He was the kind of person who could make anyone laugh. Eddie Proud

“People who knew him called him ‘the funny man’. All the kids used to love him.

“He was a talented chef and won lots of Masterchef competitions in the North East.

“His whole life was the army, catering and his family.

“During his army career he catered for the Queen six times and was always taking part in catering competitions in the North East which he was always winning.”

Eddie joined the Army Catering Corps, working his way to warrant officer and Master Chef. He was also handed the title of Sergeant Major after serving just seven years.

After leaving service, he couldn’t give up the military way of life and joined the Territorial Army, based in Highfield Road, South Shields, where he continued in the catering unit.

He was based alongside 101 Regiment Royal Artillery. “He was later transferred to Gosforth.

In total, he served 34 years with the military both as a regular and territorial army chef within the catering corps.

It was after leaving the military he turned his hands to the pub trade first taking on the Horsley Hill pub in the early 80s for 10 years. He also ran the Brigantine, formerly in the Market Place, for seven years.

It was during this time his wife Kathleen died from a heart attack, aged 52. Her death - 24 years ago - hit the family hard, but eventually Eddie found love for a second time with Susan who he later married.

He continued his career in the pub industry and took on The Office, in Victoria Road, where at its height he would be responsible for serving up around 3,000 meals a week, before taking on the General Havelock and The Riverside and becoming a chef at the Hedworth Hall.

He finally hung up his chef’s apron at the age of 70.

Eddie leaves behind wife Susan, sons Eddie and Andrew and daughter Janine.