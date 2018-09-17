Tributes paid after police find body in search for missing David Bennett

Tributes and condolences have been shared on-line after police searching for missing Wearside man David Bennett found a body they believe to be his.

David was last seen by his family when he left his home in Shiney Row on Saturday, August 18, and officers had a reported sighting of the 30-year-old in Weymouth Drive, Shiney Row, shortly after 1am the next day.

Last Saturday his family handed out posters at the Stadium of Light before Sunderland's game with Fleetwood Town and David's picture was also shown on the screens inside the ground.

But mum Carol Watson posted the sad news on Facebook yesterday that a body had been found, which was believed to be her son.

A spokesman for Northumbria Police confirmed they were working on the assumption the body was that of David.

Readers on the Echo's Facebook pages sent their best wishes to the the family.

Tracey Waller wrote:, "Devastated..RIP Bennett..one of the most decent lads you could ever know..condolences to his family at this awful time..💙💙💔💙💙"

Kate Yates said she had never given up hope David would be found safe and well: " I am so very sorry for him and his family. Every time I saw his picture posted I hoped it was because he'd came home. Can't imagine how his mam is feeling now R.I.P David xx"

Sevannah De Vies was thinking of David's loved ones: "So very sorry to hear this news for David and all his family. Such sad news and thoughts are with David's family at this truly difficult time 💙 xx"

Denise Welch and Lauren Taylor shared fond thoughts of David. Denise wrote: "RIP Davey you were a lovely, funny lad who would do anything for anyone you - be a massive miss mate 💙" while Lauren said: "So Sad RIP Davey. One of the most loveliest, funny, Genuine lads I know sending my love to your family 💙xxx"

Donna Gibbon wrote: "So awful for the people he left behind had. All of his life in front of him. God love him, may he rest in peace 💔💔" while Mel Munro said David had been 'one of the nicest lads in Shiney.'

Evelyn Hudson and Lisa Robinson's thoughts were with David's family. "This is so sad R.I.P David My Heart goes out to your family 💔," said Evelyn, whole Lisa wrote: "Heartbreaking. Such sad news thinking of all his family and friends at such a sad time 💙"

Christine Taylor Laverick said: "Very sad news thoughts are with his family xx", while Michelle Howe wrote: "RIP David, totally heart-breaking. Thinking of all his family at this very sad time xx."