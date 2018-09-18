Trial halted as Hartlepool rape case jury discharged by judge

A jury trying a man accused of multiple charges of rape of two women has been discharged from giving a verdict.

Jeffrey Waite denies five charges of rape allegedly committed decades ago in Hartlepool.

His trial began on Monday at Teesside Crown Court, but was halted after prosecutor Simon Reevell told the court new information had come to light which would need to be investigated.

Judge Stephen Ashurst discharged the jury from returning verdicts.

A hearing on a date to be fixed next month will decide on a date for a retrial.

Waite, 65, of Hylton Bank, Sunderland, was remanded in custody.