Travel company’s pride after triple award win

A Sunderland-based travel firm is celebrating a hat trick of titles for its holiday service.

Hays Travel, which has its headquarters in the city and was founded in Seaham, has scooped three of the five top-rated high street agencies across the North East.

The awards are part of the industry magazine the Travel Trade Gazette (TTG).

More than 900 travel agencies and branches have put themselves forward for consideration for the publication’s Top 50 Travel Agencies for 2018, from which a shortlist of 95 finalists across 19 categories has been drawn up.

The winners of that list will be announced in April, after each has been visited by the TTG.

Paula Barrett, Hays Travel’s head of retail, said: “I’m absolutely delighted that our North East branches have been recognised in this prestigious list.

“The North East is where the company was born and where our head office is today.

“We’ve been part of the community in these areas for many years now and we’re really proud of the service we offer to people here.”

The winning branches are in Darlington, Middlesbrough and the Metrocentre.

The shortlisting stage was undertaken by a panel of 60 travel suppliers including airlines, tour operators, cruise lines and car hire providers, who rated hopeful agencies according to their business performance, customer service and innovation.

TTG editor Pippa Jacks said: “With extremely stiff competition once again this year, any high street agency that has made it onto the shortlist should be extremely proud.”