Woman taken to hospital after crash which left car on its side off A690

Police officers and ambulance crews have been called to a crash which left one car flipped onto its side.

One lane is obstructed on the A690 heading southbound between East and West Rainton, due to a car on its side.

Emergency services are on the scene of the incident, which is believed to have happened at around 8am today.

There was no access to the Durham Road junction, but has now reopened.

A spokesman for Northumbria Police said: "Police received a report of a two-vehicle collision on the A690 near to the junction of Rainton Bridge.

"Nobody has been seriously injured but the slip road heading southbound."

Emergency services on the scene of the crash.

A spokesman for the North East Ambulance Service confirmed that they were called to the incident at around 7.50am.

He added: "A female patient was taken to University Hospital North Durham."

Two cars are thought to be involved in the incident.