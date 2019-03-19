Woman safe after emergency services called to Sunderland's Wearmouth Bridge

A woman is safe after emergency services were called out in Sunderland this morning.

Police and firecrews were called to the southern end of the Wearmouth Bridge.

A Northumbria Police spokeswoman said: "At about 7am today, police received a report of a concern for a woman on Wearmouth Bridge after she was seen on the other side of the barriers.

"Officers attended and the woman was brought to safety shortly after."

Sunderland lifeboat was also in attendance.

An RNLI statement said: "Our volunteers were paged by UK Coastguard this morning to assist Northumbria Police and other emergency services at an incident at Wearmouth Bridge.

The scene at Wearmouth Bridge. Picture from @NELiveTraffic

"Our @rnli D class inshore lifeboat was launched and stood by at the scene until thankfully after about 30 minutes the crew were stood down when the incident was resolved."