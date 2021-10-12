Emergency services were called Durham Road in Sunderland at 5.05pm yesterday (Tuesday, October 12) to a report of a collision.

Officers attended the scene where a blue Ford Fiesta and a grey Audi had collided at the junction of Ettrick Grove.

Two police vans were seen blocking off the road as a recovery vehicle attended, while olice officers were diverting other motorists off the A690.

Motorists being diverted off as the police deal with an accident on Durham Road.

"One woman received an injury to her arm.

“Diversions were put in place while the road was cleared and reopened at 7.50pm.”

