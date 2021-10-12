Woman left with arm injury after Durham Road in Sunderland is closed for nearly three hours following two vehicle collision
Durham Road near to the junction of Ettrick Grove in Sunderland was closed for nearly three hours after a two vehicle collision.
Emergency services were called Durham Road in Sunderland at 5.05pm yesterday (Tuesday, October 12) to a report of a collision.
Officers attended the scene where a blue Ford Fiesta and a grey Audi had collided at the junction of Ettrick Grove.
Two police vans were seen blocking off the road as a recovery vehicle attended, while olice officers were diverting other motorists off the A690.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At around 5.05pm officers attended the scene where a blue Ford Fiesta and a grey Audi had collided at the junction of Ettrick Grove.
"One woman received an injury to her arm.
“Diversions were put in place while the road was cleared and reopened at 7.50pm.”