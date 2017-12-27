Woman dies in three-vehicle collision

A woman has died after a three-vehicle collision in Washington.

The 81-year-old was a passenger in one of the vehicles, according to police, and died from her injuries in hospital.

Police say the incident took place on Saturday night close to the Mount Pleasant Interchange, near Fatfield.

A Northumbria Police spokesman said: "Police are appealing for information following a fatal road traffic collision in Washington.

"The three-vehicle incident took place at about 7pm on Saturday, December 23 on the northbound carriageway close to the Mount Pleasant Interchange.

"The road was closed for a short time to allow for recovery and investigation.

"A passenger in one of the vehicles, an 81-year-old local woman, was taken to hospital but sadly later died from her injuries.

"Three other people suffered from whiplash injuries.

"Anyone who witnessed the collision or has any information is asked to contact Northumbria Police on 101, quoting incident number 1019 231217."