What is the Metro timetable over Christmas and New Year 2017?

Planning to use public transport during the festive period?

Nexus has announced when the Metros will be running between Christmas and New Year.

Here are the details you need if you're heading out:

Sunday, December 24 (Christmas Eve): Trains will run to a Sunday service until about 6.30pm, then an hourly service (30-minute service in Newcastle city centre) until about 11pm. Times will vary for each station and destination.

Monday, December 25 (Christmas Day): There will be no service.

Tuesday, December 26 (Boxing Day): There will be a Saturday service from about 8am until 8pm. Times will vary for each station and destination.

Sunday, December 31 (New Year's Eve): A Sunday service will be in operation until about 10pm, then a 30-minute service (15-minute in Newcastle city centre) until about 11pm. Times will vary for each station and destination.

Monday, January 1 (New Year's Day): There will be no service.