Were you in the Sunderland Metro advert? Transport bosses launch search to find TV stars of the past

The Tyne and Wear Metro has launched an appeal to find its TV stars of the past.

Ahead of the launch of a new campaign for the transport network, Metro bosses are searching for the local people who featured in a string of their television adverts in the noughties.

Part of the region's lives since 1980, Metro prides itself on transporting passengers across Tyne and Wear.

Bosses would love to trace the families who graced screens in some of their most popular adverts, including celebrating the launch of the Sunderland network in 2002.

That particular advert was created to celebrate the £100million project that took Metro to Sunderland, following the opening of the line between Pelaw and South Hylton.

Do you recognise any of the faces in the video?

Do you remember the Sunderland Metro advert?

Chris Carson, Metro Services Director, said: “We’re encouraging our passengers as well as their friends and family across Tyne and Wear to get in touch if they are one of our noughties television advert stars.

"We would love the opportunity to thank them for supporting us and inspiring the region to travel via Metro – as the network conducts over 100,000 journeys a day.

“We are eager for our former television advert stars to share with us their memories of taking part in the campaigns, if it’s something they’re proud of and where they are now.

"Everyone who has taken part in one of our campaigns has helped to establish Metro as an iconic symbol of our region.”

The Metro advert for Sunderland launched in 2002.

*If you are or know a former Metro television advert star, email contactmetro@nexus.org.uk.