Week-long maintenance work set to start on Tyne Bridge

Motorists who use the Tyne Bridge may have to think up an alternative route as work gets underway this weekend.

Essential work will begin this Sunday (May 13) to replace the bridge expansion joints, which were originally installed in 2000.

In a bid to reduce traffic disruption, work will take place during night-time hours with closures taking place between 8pm and 6am on seven consecutive nights.

Northbound traffic will be reduced to one lane, while the bridge will completely closed to southbound traffic, which will be diverted to the Redheugh Bridge.

Newcastle City Council is working in partnership with Gateshead Council to deliver the work, which may potentially involve "noisy operations".

The authorities have reassured local residents and businesses that the noise will be kept to a minimum where possible.