Wearmouth Bridge lane restrictions UPDATE: How will your journey be affected by gas works?

Northbound traffic on Sunderland's Wearmouth Bridge is now being reduced to one lane at ALL TIMES during emergency gas main works.

Sunderland City Council said that restrictions, which were being lifted during peak periods, must now remain in place because of the extent of the excavations.



The works are in and around the north side of the bridge on the junction with Dame Dorothy Street, near St Peter's Metro station. There is now no access to Sheepfolds during the works.



Delays can be expected and the works are due to finish by Sunday evening.



Drivers are advised to consider alternative routes via the Queen Alexandra Bridge or Northern Spire.