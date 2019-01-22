Wearmouth Bridge lane restrictions: How will your journey be affected by gas works?

Have your say

Drivers are being warned to expect delays heading northbound on Sunderland's Wearmouth Bridge because of emergency gas main works..

Sunderland City Council said the lane restrictions on the bridge are due to begin on Wednesday at 8am.

These restrictions will be removed between 3.30 and 6pm each day to ease peaks in traffic flow.

A single northbound lane will remain open for duration of the works. The works are in and around the north side of the bridge on the junction with Dame Dorothy Street, near St Peter's Metro station.

It is anticipated that works will be completed by Sunday, January 27.

Drivers are being encouraged to consider alternative routes via the Queen Alexandra Bridge or Northern Spire.