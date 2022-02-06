Warning to Sunderland motorists as A1231 roundabout shuts after ‘significant’ oil and fuel spillage

A roundabout has been closed on Sunday, February 6, after an oil and fuel spillage.

By Pamela Bilalova
Sunday, 6th February 2022, 12:21 pm
The road has been closed following an oil spillage./Photo: Northumbria Police Road Safety

The A1231/A19 roundabout near Sunderland has been closed following a “significant” oil and fuel spillage.

Northumbria Police have advised motorists to avoid the area, while they deal with the council and highways.

Northumbria Police Road Safety said: “The A1231/A19 roundabout in #washington #sunderland is closed due to a significant oil and fuel spillage. Please avoid this area! We are dealing with the council and highways.”

