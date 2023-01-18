The southbound carriageway is shut following a collision on the stretch between the A181 Castle Eden junction and the A179 Hartlepool sliproad.

Durham Police and emergency services are currently in attendance.

Diversions are in place, with drivers advised to follow the signs marked with a Hollow Square.

Diversions in place

Exit the A19 and follow the exit slip road until it meets the A181, then turn left onto the A181, which leads straight onto the B1281.

Continue east for 800 metres then turn left in Castle Eden, continuing on the B1281 for 2.7 miles.

At the junction in Blackhall Colliery turn right on the A1086 for 2.6 miles then take the second exit on the roundabout continuing on the A1086 south-eastwards for 0.7 miles then take the third exit at the roundabout junction with the A179.

The A19 is closed southbound between Castle Eden and Hartlepool