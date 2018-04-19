Vote: Is £100m enough to improve Sunderland's train station?

We could only be a few years away from seeing a transformation at Sunderland Station.

Council chiefs in the city are preparing to bid for some money from the Government's Transforming Cities Fund (TCF) - a pot worth around £840million, covering 10 areas. Sunderland City Council is expected to make a bid for around £100million - with members of the the authority's economic prosperity scrutiny committee calling for "quite a lot of investment" to transform the "chaotic" station at a meeting this week.

So far, Nexus has committed £3.5milion to the project alongside £3.7million from the council. If the rest of the funds are raised, it is hoped that construction could start sometime in the 2019/20 financial year.

Here's how you reacted to the idea on social media:

Colin Macdonald: "100 mill ... I wonder how much of that will be spent on the actual station, it should look like the Starship Enterprise for that sort of cash."

Sunderland Station.

Benjamin Taylor: "Our train station is a filthy rat hole, and the worst type of advert to visitors. It's needed upgrading since the 80s, and it looks like something from East Germany."

Ian Foster: "£100m it would be cheaper to knock down the civic. Build a state of the art transport hub on the site and relegate the current station to being the poxy little metro stop it currently is."

Eileen Sills: "Does this mean our so called city will be getting toilets in the new station. The station we have is a dammed disgrace."

David Owen: "100mil is what is needed. If they pull that off I may even say something nice about our council."

Margaret Crosby: "Please let there be toilets!"

Tony Mallin: "Our train station is s dump about time."

Paul Summerside: "Great news. Hope it comes off."

Alan Oliver: "How much! Is this Monopoly money?"

John Defty: "As long as it doesn’t take 17 years."