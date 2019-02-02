Van overturns on A1 as wintry weather continues to bite

One lane of the A1 between Washington and Chester-le-Street was closed following a crash this morning.

Emergency services were called after a van overturned on the southbound carriageway on the scene of the motorway between junctions 64 and 63 at around 9am.

Luckily, nobody was hurt.

A spokesman for the North East Ambulance Service said: "We received a report at 9am that a van had overturned on to its roof on the southbound carriageway but when we arrived no-one was injured and we were stood down."

The fire brigade and police also attended but Tyne and Wear Rescue Service said its services were also not required upon arrival.

The incident was cleared and he road fully re-opened just after 11am.

Authorities are urging drivers to take care when out on the roads today as road Surface temperatures have dropped below -1°C across Tyne and Wear.

