UPDATE: A1231 roundabout reopened following earlier ‘significant’ oil and fuel spillage

The A1231 roundabout has now reopened after being closed due to an earlier “significant” oil and fuel spillage.

By Pamela Bilalova
Sunday, 6th February 2022, 12:21 pm
Updated Sunday, 6th February 2022, 7:43 pm
The A1231 roundabout was closed earlier today (February 6) following an oil spillage. Photo: Northumbria Police Road Safety

The roundabout between Washington and Sunderland which forms a junction with the A19 was closed this morning (Febraury 6) but is now open to traffic.

Earlier today Northumbria Police had advised motorists to avoid the area, while they dealt with the incident.

Northumbria Police Road Safety had said: “The A1231/A19 roundabout in #washington #sunderland is closed due to a significant oil and fuel spillage. Please avoid this area! We are dealing with the council and highways.”

The A19 Northbound between the A1231 Hylton junction and Downhill junction will remain closed until 6am tomorrow morning (February 7) due to planned weekend roadworks.

