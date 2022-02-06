UPDATE: A1231 roundabout reopened following earlier ‘significant’ oil and fuel spillage
The A1231 roundabout has now reopened after being closed due to an earlier “significant” oil and fuel spillage.
The roundabout between Washington and Sunderland which forms a junction with the A19 was closed this morning (Febraury 6) but is now open to traffic.
Earlier today Northumbria Police had advised motorists to avoid the area, while they dealt with the incident.
Northumbria Police Road Safety had said: “The A1231/A19 roundabout in #washington #sunderland is closed due to a significant oil and fuel spillage. Please avoid this area! We are dealing with the council and highways.”
Read More
The A19 Northbound between the A1231 Hylton junction and Downhill junction will remain closed until 6am tomorrow morning (February 7) due to planned weekend roadworks.