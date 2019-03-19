Unveiled: Wearside Audi’s new range for 2019

Over the past six years the Audi brand has grown quickly in popularity due in no small part to the sheer number of available models as well as the renowned build quality and advanced technology across the brand’s range.

Wearside Audi are proud to say that there is something for everyone and this year’s line-up gives even more choice than ever.

Audi has stepped up a gear for 2019 and is set to reveal 21 new models and enhancements over this year, including an all new Q8 and updates to the ever popular A1 and Q3.

Wearside Audi moved to a new site on Newcastle Road two years ago to meet growing demand. Head of Business Richard Hyde says the new centre has given Sunderland and the growing number of Audi fans across the North East the centre they deserve.

"The sharp annual increase in the registration volumes of new Audi vehicles registered in the UK is a reflection of what the brand means to people. Centres such as our own need to have the capacity to serve these customers," he says.

Richard goes on to say “there has been a huge increase in the Audi used car parc and as a result there are more Audis on the road than ever before. These vehicles require aftercare including servicing. Wearside Audi has the facility to take care of our customers’ servicing and parts needs and of course help them change their vehicle when that time comes.”

The increased sales of Audi vehicles in the market place is a trend that is likely to continue with a host of new models helping to keep Audi in the limelight.

Whether it’s the latest Audi A1 and Audi Q3 models, the all-new Audi Q8 setting the benchmark for style and comfort, the up-to-the-minute Audi A6, or the innovative Audi e-tron, the manufacturer’s first all-electric vehicle, the large Audi range means that there is now a car to suit everyone’s tastes and budget.

Electric cars

Audi has revealed that a number of new electric vehicles are in development as demand for alternatively fuelled vehicles increases.

The car manufacturer underlined its commitment to alternative fuels by only showcasing electric and hybrid vehicles at its stand at the Geneva Motor Show earlier this month, where it unveiled the exciting new Q4 e-tron concept, an electric SUV with a 280-mile range.

The news of Audi’s fifth electric vehicle hit the headlines at the same time as the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders released figures that showed demand for alternatively fuelled cars rose by 34 per cent in February, marking 22 consecutive months of growth; it also showed that overall the UK’s market for new cars grew by 1.4 per cent.

Another electric car, the Audi Q2 L e-tron, will be presented in a few weeks in China and reach its first customers this year. Two further series-production cars will follow in 2020: the Audi e-tron GT and Audi Q4 e-tron.

Hybrid range

Also making their public debut at the Geneva Motor Show were hybrid versions of the Audi A6, A7, A8 and Q5, while the established plug-in versions of the Audi A3 and Audi Q7 will be revamped with revised technology later this year.

“We are keen to highlight Audi’s celebrated history and how it continues to inform and shape its future, whether it’s the famous Quattro technology, victories on the track, or the marque’s knack for launching game-changing cars,” adds Richard. “This is reflected on the walls of our showroom and workshop, as well as in the passion with which everyone on our team promotes our cherished brand. We are getting ready for the integration of the electric vehicle as well as continuing to embrace the petrol and diesel engines which are party to ongoing development and improvement by Audi”

Wearside Audi will be sponsoring the Best of Wearside 2019 Awards which take place on Thursday, March 28. To see their full range, see their website or visit their Sunderland dealership today.