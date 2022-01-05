Tyne and Wear Metro services suspended as staff work to fix a signalling fault

It is reported that a signalling fault in the Gateshead area is preventing trains from running on Wednesday, January 5 – with replacement bus services in place for passengers affected by the issue.

It has also been confirmed that services are running from Monument to Airport and St James via Whitley Bay however not to the regular timetable.

A tweet on the official Tyne and Wear Metro account said: “The service is suspended this morning in either direction between Monument and South Hylton and Monument and South Shields due to a signalling fault.

“Staff are currently working to rectify the issue and we will continue to update customers throughout the morning."

