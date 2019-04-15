Two-vehicle crash closes Sunderland junction during rush hour

Police are on the scene of a two-vehicle collision in Sunderland.

Motorists are currently unable to access the junction between Thompson Road and Carley Road, Southwick, due to an incident involving two vehicles near to The Mill pub.

Northumbria Police confirmed its presence at the scene on its Twitter account (@northumbriapol) and advised drivers that a natural diversion was in place.

Traffic wishing to use the junction of Thompson Road and Carley Road must instead use nearby Morgan Street as a "natural diversion" to head eastbound.

The police's message on Twitter said: "Police are currently dealing with a 2 vehicle collision on Thompson Road, Sunderland.

"This is near to the The Mill Public House. Thompson Road junction Carley Road is closed at the moment. Traffic can traffic [sic] eastbound down Morgan Street as a natural diversion."

