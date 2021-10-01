Two vehicle collision closes A19 northbound carriageway near Sunderland
A two vehicle collision has caused the A19 northbound carriageway to be closed causing long delays for motorists.
The collision happened close to the A183 junction near Offerton.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At about 7.35am today we received a report of a two-vehicle collision on the A19 northbound near the A183 roundabout in Sunderland.
“Thankfully nobody has been seriously injured. The road is currently closed and a diversion in place.”
Drivers are advised to approach with caution.
A message from the editor:
