Two vehicle collision causes delays on northbound A19 in Sunderland
A collison is causing delays for drivers on the A19 this morning, Thursday, January 27
Thursday, 27th January 2022, 8:18 am
North East Live Traffic Tweeted shortly before 8am that two vehicles have collided on the northbound carriageway, at the junction with the A690 Durham Road.
No more details are currently available and it is not known if anyone has been hurt in the collision or whether the police or other emergency services have been called to the scene but drivers should find an alternative route if possible.