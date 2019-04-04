Two taken to hospital following 10-vehicle crash which closed the A1(M) at Washington

Two people have been taken to hospital following a serous collision on the A1(M) near Washington.

The southbound carriageway was closed near the junction at the A195 following a 10-vehicle crash - and has now been cleared and reopened.

The collision is believed to have been caused by adverse weather as drivers battled difficult conditions across the region.

Collisions on both the northbound and southbound carriageways of the A19 also cause major delays in the North East.

A spokesman for Northumbria police said: "At about 6am this morning police received a report of a multi-vehicle collision on the A1 southbound carriageway near to the junction with the A195.

"It was believed that 10 vehicles had been involved in a collision which at this stage is believed to have been caused by adverse weather.

"Emergency services attended and two people have been taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

"Traffic had been diverted on to the A195 but the road has since been re-opened.

"A gritter has also attended due to ice on the road.

"There have been multiple collisions across the region this morning due to the weather and police would ask that drivers take care on the roads and drive to the conditions."

Motorists faced serious delays in the area and traffic is believed to have been backed up to the Metrocentre at Gateshead.