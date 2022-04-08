Two lanes closed on A19 in Sunderland as emergency services attend multi-vehicle collision
Emergency services are at the scene of a multi-vehicle collision on the A19, with two lanes blocked following an incident on Friday, April 8.
Friday, 8th April 2022, 9:18 am
Updated
Friday, 8th April 2022, 9:35 am
Two lanes are closed on the southbound A19, just after the A1231 Hylton Grange junction, following a multi-vehicle collision on Friday morning.
Crews from Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service and the North East Ambulance Service are understood to be in attendance.
An update from the North East Live Traffic feed on Twitter said: “A19 southbound, delays and lanes two and three are currently closed just after the A1231 Hylton Grange junction due to a multi-vehicle collision with emergency responders on scene.”
