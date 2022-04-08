Loading...

Two lanes closed on A19 in Sunderland as emergency services attend multi-vehicle collision

Emergency services are at the scene of a multi-vehicle collision on the A19, with two lanes blocked following an incident on Friday, April 8.

By Georgina Cutler
Friday, 8th April 2022, 9:18 am
Updated Friday, 8th April 2022, 9:35 am

Two lanes are closed on the southbound A19, just after the A1231 Hylton Grange junction, following a multi-vehicle collision on Friday morning.

Crews from Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service and the North East Ambulance Service are understood to be in attendance.

An update from the North East Live Traffic feed on Twitter said: “A19 southbound, delays and lanes two and three are currently closed just after the A1231 Hylton Grange junction due to a multi-vehicle collision with emergency responders on scene.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

More follows.

Two lanes have been closed after a multi-vehicle collision this morning.
Traffic delays can be seen on the A19 following the collision.
Two lanes on the A19 are closed following a multi-vehicle collision on Friday, April 8. Picture: North East Live Traffic
A19SunderlandNorth East Ambulance ServiceTyne and Wear Fire and Rescue ServiceTwitter